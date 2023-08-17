Council proposing night-time closure for South Kerry road

The council is planning a night-time closure of a road in South Kerry over a two-month period.

It’s proposing to close the N70 road at Gleensk from 8pm to 7am from October 1st to December 15th.

This is to facilitate structural intervention works to address damage to a section of the embankment supporting the N70.

The council says alternative routes will be signposted and emergency vehicles will be accommodated during the proposed night-time closures.

Submissions to be sent not later than 5pm on Monday, August 21st to the Administrative Officer, Kerry National Roads Office, Kerry County Council, The Island Centre, Castleisland, Co. Kerry or by email to [email protected].