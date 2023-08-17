Advertisement
News

Council proposing night-time closure for South Kerry road

Aug 17, 2023 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Council proposing night-time closure for South Kerry road Council proposing night-time closure for South Kerry road
Share this article

The council is planning a night-time closure of a road in South Kerry over a two-month period.

It’s proposing to close the N70 road at Gleensk from 8pm to 7am from October 1st to December 15th.

This is to facilitate structural intervention works to address damage to a section of the embankment supporting the N70.

Advertisement

The council says alternative routes will be signposted and emergency vehicles will be accommodated during the proposed night-time closures.

Submissions to be sent not later than 5pm on Monday, August 21st to the Administrative Officer, Kerry National Roads Office, Kerry County Council, The Island Centre, Castleisland, Co. Kerry or by email to [email protected].

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus