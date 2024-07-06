Council proposes road closure in Milltown for Féile Lughnasadh

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road in Milltown for Féile Lughnasadh.

The plan would shut St Nicolas Place, also known as Hall Square between 6am on Friday, 2nd August and 6pm on Monday, 5th August.

The festival is hosted by the Milltown-Listry branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Advertisement

Objections to the closure must be lodged with the council before Monday, 15th July 2024 at 4 o'clock.

As part of the plans, Spout Lane/Doctor’s Lane would remain open.

Access to the square would be maintained for emergency services and pedestrians.

Advertisement

Anyone objecting should lodge their objection, in writing, marked 'Road Closure', with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, Co. Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 4 pm on Monday, 15th July 2024.