Council may not invite expression of interest for Fels Point sites for another 12 months

Nov 20, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Council may not invite expression of interest for Fels Point sites for another 12 months
It could be almost another 12 months before Kerry County Council invites new expressions of interest for the Fels Point site in Tralee.

Expressions of interest to develop the council-owned site beside the Rose Hotel were first sought just before the pandemic.

An update was provided to Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy at the recent council meeting.

In March 2020, Kerry County Council published an invitation for expressions of interest to develop the sites beside the Rose Hotel.

In the past, the sites have been used for the temporary dome structure for the Rose of Tralee televised events, and the circus tent and overflow parking, and they lie on either side of the link road to the back of the Rose Hotel.

The advertisement of expressions of interest coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, and the council said it would re-advertise the EOI for this reason.

There have been calls for the site to be used as a permanent multi-purpose arena, which could host events.

At this month’s meeting, Cllr Mikey Sheehy requested an update on the council’s current position.

The council responded that a new expression of interest for the Fels Point sites will follow after the adoption of a variation to the County Development Plan, which will be completed in the second or third quarter of next year.

This variation to the CDP consists of a revised Tralee MD-specific plan, and the council says this will provide a clear framework for the future development of the lands at Fels Point.

While that work is ongoing, the council says an internal multidisciplinary team is developing a new Expression of Interest call.

At the meeting, Cllr Sheehy said his understanding was this expression of interest was due two years ago, so it’ll be three years late.

He said he welcomes the progress on the site, which has huge potential, but it’s not before time.

Tags used in this article
