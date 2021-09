The council is to close the N71 Kenmare to Glengarriff road for ten weeks for repair works.

It will be closed between Molly Gallivan's Visitor Centre and the Kerry/Cork County Bounds to facilitate essential repairs to Caha tunnel.

Works will begin at 8am on October 5th and will continue until 5pm on December 14th.

Kerry County Council says an alternative route will be clearly signposted.

