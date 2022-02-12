Council is seeking extension to current county development plan

The council is seeking an extension to the current county development plan.

These plans, which are in place for periods of six years, help direct local authority policy in areas such as planning, housing and the environment.

The Kerry County Development Plan 2015-2021 is due to expire, as its successor is currently in public consultation stage.

However, Kerry County Council is seeking an extension of the current plan until November in order to complete a review on it, along with preparing and making the new plan.

The closing date for submissions on the application for an extension is February 23rd.