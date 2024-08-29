Advertisement
Council investigating number of serious dumping cases around Kerry

Aug 29, 2024 17:21 By radiokerrynews
Council investigating number of serious dumping cases around Kerry
There's been a serious escalation in cases of indiscriminate dumping around Kerry in the past week.

Kerry County Council has been informed of a number of incidents in North Kerry, with two of the more serious offences occurring in Castleisland.

On Friday, a large amount of cardboard wrapping from electrical appliances was dumped on Powell's Road, while on Monday, a large volume of clothes were left strewn around the children's playground in the town.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly says the council is following a definite lead on the Powell's Road incident.

He also says parents in Castleisland are 'raging' that the playground was used as a dump, particularly as there's a clothes bank right across the road.

Calling for cameras to be installed at civic amentiy sites, he says this recent incident was 'a new low':

