Council investigating dangerous drainage issues by Lough Guitane

Kerry County Council engineers are investigating dangerous drainage issues on a road by Lough Guitane.

It following a motion by a Killarney Municipal District councillor John O'Donoghue who says a drainage system must urgently be installed on a section of the L-3015 before Finow bridge, by the entrance to Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant.

The Kerry Independent Alliance councillor recently proposed a motion that Kerry County Council put a drainage system in place to prevent the severe ponding which happens there every year.

Cllr O'Donoghue says it is extremely dangerous and poses a high risk of injury and aquaplaning because motorists round a blind bend directly into the water.

He said he personally is aware of two cars which broke down there in the past year due to water logging.

Cllr O'Donoghue has welcomed the council's efforts to find funding for the works.