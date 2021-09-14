Council hopes to recommend contractor for Listowel Bypass by end of this month

It’s hoped Kerry County Council will be recommending the appointment of a contractor for the Listowel Bypass by the end of this month.

An update on the €69 million project was given at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The N69 Listowel Bypass will comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Kerry County Council says land acquisition for the project is progressing, with consultation on this and accommodation works continuing between the council, landowners, or their land agents.

The tender for the main construction contract was published in June; six tenders were received, and they’re now being assessed.

Kerry County Council hopes to be in a position to recommend the appointment of a contractor for the Listowel Bypass by the end of this month.

Final approval, however, must be given by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport before the contract is awarded.

The council hopes they’ll be given approval, and get the contractor appointed and on site soon.