Council holding public consultation webinar on Draft Kerry County Development Plan

Kerry County Council is holding a public consultation webinar on the Draft Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.

This draft plan sets out how the proper and sustainable development of the county can be achieved over the next six years.

The draft document provides a framework for the way in which the local economy, society, environment, and the use of land in Kerry should evolve in an inclusive, sustainable, and progressive way.

The webinar will take place this Thursday (January 13th) from 7 to 9pm.

The plans are available to view on kerrycoco.ie and the link to register for the webinar is available here.