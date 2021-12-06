Council has over €26 million in outstanding costs for housing landbanks

Kerry County Council has over €26 million in outstanding costs for landbanks it owns.

The information was revealed during a meeting on the local authority's housing plans for the next five years.

The council's Housing Capital Unit prepared a report on its current housing landbank; these are lands which the council owns.

The landbanks are across all six local electoral areas.

The landbank with the largest outstanding cost is in Tralee; construction is underway on around one-sixth of this landbank in Lohercannon, Tralee.

There are outstanding costs of €11.4 million on this 16-hectate site.

A 4-hectare site in Ballybeg, Dingle, which has costs of €2.6 million, is partly zoned residential, but there are proposals for 37 homes.

A 1.3-hectare site at Bridge Road in Listowel, which has remaining costs of over €2.1 million, has been zoned strategic reserve and is not currently developable.

A number of landbanks, which have costs outstanding, have Irish Water treatment plants and will not be developed.

There are either proposals or ongoing projects for around 40% of the council's 47 housing landbanks.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley called on the council to dispose of lands which are not suitable, adding that it's an issue which has been raised numerous times in the past.