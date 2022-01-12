Council has no plans for columbarium walls outside Killarney and Tralee

Kerry County Council says there are no further plans to develop facilities for storing urns in graveyards across the county.

The local authority completed the construction of its first columbarium wall in Killarney burial ground last November, with work to begin soon on one in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee.

A columbarium wall is a structure used to stores urns, which contain remains that have been cremated.

The council says the uptake and demand for these facilities will be monitored, and the requirement for future ones will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

It adds though, there are currently no plans to develop one in Listowel or other parts of the county, following a call from cllr Mike Kennelly for a facility in the Saint John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.