Council has applied for approval to commence improvement works on N86 between Tralee and Camp

Oct 29, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has applied to the Transport Infrastructure Ireland for approval to commence an improvement project on the N86 road.

The information was provided in response to a motion from Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris at a recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

Cllr Ferris asked the council to prioritise a plan for safe pedestrian access on the N86 Blennerville to Derrymore road.

She added there’s no safe access for residents in Curraheen and Annagh to go for a walk or cycle.

The motion was seconded by Labour councillor Terry O’Brien who added there is a fabulous walk from the top of Tonavane, however, it’s dangerous to get there.

In response, the council says it’s awaiting approval for safety works between Tralee and Camp and will follow up the application with TII.

