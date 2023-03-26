Council gives green light for new restaurant in vacant Tralee unit

Kerry County Council has given the green light for a new restaurant in a vacant unit in Tralee town centre.

The Spitjack Ltd applied for permission to convert a former Alms House and fish shop at Market Place into a restaurant.

The Spitjack also has restaurants in Cork and Limerick.

The town centre building, which is currently vacant, is a protected structure.

It also adjoins an old mill to the back, which is another protected structure.

The vacant unit is within an Architectural Conservation Area, and so the council requested an archaeological impact assessment be done on the site.

The Tralee Town Development Plan includes plans for a regeneration of this area, including pedestrianizing the lanes around it and creating a plaza.

The restaurant will include a new kitchen on the ground floor, as well as a new shop front, and new doors, windows, awning and signage.

The applicants also propose to renovate the existing courtyard at the back of the building, and construct a new roof with a rooflight.

Permission was granted subject to eight conditions, with planners confident the proposed development would not be visually obtrusive nor seriously injure the amenities of the area.

The conditions include that the restaurant not be used as a fast food or takeaway outlet without prior permission, and that a grease trap be installed in the kitchen.