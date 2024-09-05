Advertisement
News

Council engaging with Gardaí and Tralee Chamber Alliance to tackle shoplifting

Sep 5, 2024 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Sep 5, 2024 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is engaging with Gardaí and Tralee Chamber Alliance to tackle shoplifting in Tralee.

The information was provided in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Anne O’Sullivan, at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

She urged the council to engage with Gardaí and business locally to tackle reports of antisocial behaviour and organised crimes, such as shop lifting.

The council says it has had initial engagement with the local Garda Superintendent and Tralee Chamber Alliance to discuss measures to effectively tackle the issues.

