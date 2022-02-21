Council CEO says not bringing fire crews into stations during Storm Eunice wasn't a monetary decision

The CEO of Kerry County Council says the decision not to bring fire crews into stations on standby during Storm Eunice was not a money-saving measure.

Last week, prior to the red weather alert, the council sent a notice to fire service personnel, indicating a change of protocol during such warnings.

There was a fear this would put crews at risk if there was an emergency, as they'd have to travel to the fire station during a red alert instead of being on standby there.

During today's monthly Kerry County Council meeting, several councillors raised the change in protocol for fire crew, stating they were unhappy with the decision.

They said it appeared it was a money-saving one and that health and safety should have taken priority.

Council CEO, Moira Murrell says there's an enormous amount of planning and risk assessment in preparation for storms.

She noted Kerry has a retained fire service, which is very valued, and she's satisfied with the overall approach and planning for recent storms.

She says this decision regarding fire crews was under the directive of the Chief Fire Officer, and followed well-established protocols, including health and safety risk assessment.

Ms Murrell said it was not a financial-based decision - it was an operational one, and that health and safety of staff is of the utmost importance.

She said a review of the event will be carried out, and issues followed up on, as well as unions being engaged with.