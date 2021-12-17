Advertisement
Council CEO says balance to be struck between urban and rural development

Dec 17, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Moira Murrell chief executive of Kerry County Council from Killarney Co. Kerry . Moira Murrell manager of Kerry County Council pictured at the Kerry Council offices in Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
There’s a balance between developing the centre of the county, while also revitalising rural communities.

That’s according to CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murell, who was speaking about the Draft Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028. She says the plan covers many aspects of living in the county, including land use and population planning, energy supply and sustainable development.

Ms Murrell was asked what the local authority can do about infrastructure inadequacies, such as water and wastewater treatment capacities. These have been limiting factors in some proposed housing developments.

Ms Murell says there are provisions to get around these difficulties.

CEO Moira Murell is encouraging everyone to have their say on the Draft Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028, which is currently at public consultation stage.

Meanwhile, in relation to COVID-19, she says she’s very conscious of the potential effects of further restrictions.

Mr Murrell says, while noting the rates waiver for the first quarter of next year, more supports will be needed.

