Kerry County Council is being called on to provide a seasonal car park in Fenit.

Sinn Fein councillor Deirdre Ferris tabled the motion at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

She says a lot of damage is being done to the tombolo in Fenit as a lot of cars are driving and parking on it.

Advertisement

Cllr Ferris stressed the need for mitigation measures to help prevent coastal erosion.

Kerry County Council stated there are no immediate plans to provide additional carparking in this area.