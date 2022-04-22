Advertisement
Council called on to provide list of available accommodation in Kerry

Apr 22, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is being called on to provide an updated list of the available accommodation in the county, given the large number of Ukrainian refugees arriving here.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who himself has taken in Ukrainian refugees, brought a motion before this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

He wants the list to include what’s available for immediate habitation and what’ll be on stream in the coming months.

Cllr Cahill’s also asking the council to provide a list of properties that are suitable for acquiring and refurbishment for both locals and refugees.

Cllr Michael Cahill says it’s a challenging situation, but hopes housing will be found for all of the county’s residents:

