Council called on to develop serviced sites to ensure house can be built around Kerry

Kerry County Council is being called on to develop serviced sites to ensure house can be built around the county.

Serviced sites are sites with the necessary infrastructure such as electricity, water and wastewater to enable people to live in the area.

Fianna Fáil Breandán Fitzgerald made the call when responding to the Kerry Thinks 2024 poll and its findings on housing and planning.

He feels that people should be allowed planning in their local area, but says the wastewater infrastructure in Kerry isn’t adequate enough.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald says we are currently over-reliant on the private market to solve the housing crisis.

He says Kerry County Council should be able to decide where investment into wastewater infrastructure goes: