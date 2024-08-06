Council applies for planning permission for North Kerry housing units

Kerry County Council has applied for permission to build two homes in Abbeydorney and one in Lixnaw.

The council intends to construct a two-storey five-bed house and a single-story six-bed house at Bridge Road in Abbeydorney.

It's also seeking permission to build a four-bedroom dwelling in Gortdrislig in Lixnaw.

Planning for associated site works is required at both developments.

The public has until Friday August 30th to inspect plans for both developments, at Listowel Municipal District Office or at Kerrycoco.ie.

Submissions must be made in writing to the Administration Office, Housing Capital Unit, Ashe Memorial Hall, Denny Street, Tralee, before 5PM on Friday September 13th.