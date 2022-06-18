Advertisement
Council appeals to landowners to make contact with offers for seasonal parking

Jun 18, 2022 16:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is appealing to landowners who can offer seasonal parking on their land to make contact.

At the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne meeting, MD manager John Breen said any landowner out there should come and talk to the council, as it looks to expand parking capacity for the summer.

Fine Gael councillor Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald asked the council why it had not taken up offers of additional lands for parking at busy tourism resorts in West Kerry.

In its response, the council said it has taken up all relevant offers, and has secured seasonal parking in Brandon, Faha, Mhuiríoch, Maharees and in Castlegregory at the school.

The response said talks are ongoing with landowners to secure seasonal parking in Minard and Ventry.

