Council announces details of Christmas craft fairs and markets across Kerry

The Arts Office at Kerry County Council has published a list of Christmas craft fairs and markets taking place in the county.

The council says it is encouraging people to visit their local craft fairs to support local businesses.

Among the venues hosting markets are Tralee, Killarney, Portmagee, Camp and Ballybunion.

A full list can be found below:

6th December: Island of Geese, Tralee

6th December: Fair Hill carpark, Killarney (3-7pm)

6th December: Portmagee Community Centre (5-8pm)

7th December: Anne's Coffee Bar, Camp (5-8pm)

7th December: Island of Geese, Tralee

7th December: Fair Hill Carpark, Killarney (2-8pm)

8th December: Island of Geese, Tralee

8th December: Marian Hall, Firies

8th December: Tarbert Community Centre (11am-4pm)

8th December: Waterville Community Centre (11am-5pm)

8th December: Scoil losagáin, Ballybunion (11am-5pm)

8th December: Kerry Writers Museum, Listowel (11am-5pm)

8th December: Old Community Hall, Milltown (11am-5.30pm)

8th December: Kielduff Community Centre (12-5.30pm)

8th December: Fair Hill Carpark, Killarney (2-7pm)

13th December: Fair Hill Carpark, Killarney (3-7pm)

14th December: Listowel Community Centre (11am-4pm)

14th December: Randles Hotel, Killarney

14th December: Fair Hill Carpark, Killarney (2-8pm)

15th December: Old Community Hall, Milltown (11am -5.30pm)

15th December: South Pole Inn, Annascaul (12-5pm)

15th December: Randies Hotel, Killarney (1-5pm)

15th December: Fair Hill Carpark, Killarney (2-7pm)

20th December: Fair Hill Carpark, Killarney (3-7pm)

21st December: Anne's Coffee Bar, Camp

21st December: Fair Hill Carpark, Killarney (2-8pm)

22nd December: Fair Hill Carpark, Killarney (2-7pm)