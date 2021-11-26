Advertisement
Cost of UHK staff over €80 million in 2019

Nov 26, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Cost of UHK staff over €80 million in 2019
The cost of staff in UHK was over €80 million in 2019.

This is according to the most recently released financial reports for the hospital, which were released under the Freedom of Information Act.

In 2014, there was over €62 million spent on both permanent and agency staff in UHK.

Since then, there have been year-on-year increases of on average €3 million.

The cost of agency staff over the past seven years accounts for approximately 10% of the total cost of staff in the hospital.

In 2019, €80.7 million was spent on staff in the hospital, of which €6.3 million was for agency staff.

There are still a considerable number of vacancies in UHK.

Three months ago, Radio Kerry revealed there were vacant doctor posts in nine departments and nursing roles across six departments.

 

