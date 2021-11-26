Cost of UHK staff over €80 million in 2019

The cost of staff in UHK was over €80 million in 2019.
This is according to the most recently released financial reports for the hospital, which were released under the Freedom of Information Act.
In 2014, there was over €62 million spent on both permanent and agency staff in UHK.
Since then, there have been year-on-year increases of on average €3 million.
The cost of agency staff over the past seven years accounts for approximately 10% of the total cost of staff in the hospital.
In 2019, €80.7 million was spent on staff in the hospital, of which €6.3 million was for agency staff.
There are still a considerable number of vacancies in UHK.
Three months ago, Radio Kerry revealed there were vacant doctor posts in nine departments and nursing roles across six departments.