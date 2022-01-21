Advertisement
Cost of garda overtime in Kerry increased by 50% during third quarter of last year

Jan 21, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Cost of garda overtime in Kerry increased by 50% during third quarter of last year
The cost of garda overtime in Kerry increased by over 50% during the third quarter of last year.

An Garda Siochana regularly releases information on the cost of overtime for all divisions nationwide.

During the third quarter of 2021, the cost of garda overtime in the Kerry Garda Division amounted to €404,000.

This is an increase of 52% on the same quarter during 2020, when €275,000 was spent on overtime during the three-month period.

During January-September of last year, over €900,000 was spent on garda overtime; this is nearly €70,000 more than during the same period in 2020.

There are approximately 335 gardaí in the division.

The cost of garda overtime for the final quarter of 2021 has not been released yet.

 

 

