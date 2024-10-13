Advertisement
News

Cost of buying home with V31 eircode drops slightly in 12 months to July

Oct 13, 2024 13:50 By radiokerrynews
Cost of buying home with V31 eircode drops slightly in 12 months to July
Share this article

House prices in the Listowel V31 area dropped slightly in the 12 months to July 2024.

That’s according to the CSO’s residential property price index, which shows dwellings in the area are the least expensive in the county.

A home in the V31 eircode cost on average €197,500; down from €200,000 in the year to July; a 1.2% decrease.

Advertisement

The report shows the V93 (Killarney) eircode was the most expensive in Kerry, at a median price of €290,000.

Residential properties prices in the V23 (Cahersiveen) and V92 (Tralee) eircodes increased by 2% and 6% respectively in the twelve months to July.

Homes with a P51 eircode rose by over 7% to €225,000 in the year.

Advertisement

Over the county bounds, residential properties in the V94 area (which includes Abbeyfeale, Athea and Glen) cost on average €265,000, a 7.5% increase in the 12 months to July this year.

Meanwhile, the figures show, houses in the South-West region, which includes Kerry and Cork, rose by 9.1% during the period.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Youth empathy charity to expand to Kerry
Advertisement
Swimmer rescued off Kenmare pier
Meeting today regarding current situation on Aperee Living Camp
Advertisement

Recommended

Swimmer rescued off Kenmare pier
McKibbin finishes 8 under at Open De France
Two Kerry FC Academy sides in action this afternoon
Meeting today regarding current situation on Aperee Living Camp
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus