Cost of buying home with V31 eircode drops slightly in 12 months to July

House prices in the Listowel V31 area dropped slightly in the 12 months to July 2024.

That’s according to the CSO’s residential property price index, which shows dwellings in the area are the least expensive in the county.

A home in the V31 eircode cost on average €197,500; down from €200,000 in the year to July; a 1.2% decrease.

Advertisement

The report shows the V93 (Killarney) eircode was the most expensive in Kerry, at a median price of €290,000.

Residential properties prices in the V23 (Cahersiveen) and V92 (Tralee) eircodes increased by 2% and 6% respectively in the twelve months to July.

Homes with a P51 eircode rose by over 7% to €225,000 in the year.

Advertisement

Over the county bounds, residential properties in the V94 area (which includes Abbeyfeale, Athea and Glen) cost on average €265,000, a 7.5% increase in the 12 months to July this year.

Meanwhile, the figures show, houses in the South-West region, which includes Kerry and Cork, rose by 9.1% during the period.