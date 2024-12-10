Advertisement
News

Corcoran’s raises over €14,0000 for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland

Dec 10, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Corcoran’s raises over €14,0000 for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland
Mikayla Corcoran, Kieran Corcoran Jr, Majella Corcoran (Owner, Corcoran’s) Kieran Corcoran (Owner and Managing Director, Corcoran’s), Dave McCarthy (Head of Fundraising & Communications AADI), Shane O’ Callaghan (Financial Controller, Corcoran’s), James O’ Donoghue.
Share this article

Corcoran’s Furniture & Carpets Ltd has presented over €14,000 (€14,510.70) to its charity partner Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI).

The business, along the Great Southern Hotel Killarney, held a Christmas celebration for the charity recently.

Financial Controller at Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets Ltd, Shane O’ Callaghan says as the business is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, they focused on raising as much money as possible for their Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

Advertisement

They ran a series of fundraising events throughout the year.

AADI’s head of communications and fundraising, David McCarthy says they’ve been honoured to have had the partnership with Corcoran's over the past year, adding as a family business they truly understand the charity’s mission.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Aer Lingus unveil two new routes and increased Canaries service from Cork Airport
Advertisement
15 Kerry GAA clubs to benefit from over €170,000 in Munster council funding
Southwest cancer survival rates in line with national averages
Advertisement

Recommended

Aer Lingus unveil two new routes and increased Canaries service from Cork Airport
Yellow low temperature warning issued for Kerry tonight
Tralee woman hoping father and uncle still alive after collapse of Syrian regime
MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus