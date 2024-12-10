Corcoran’s raises over €14,0000 for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland

Corcoran’s Furniture & Carpets Ltd has presented over €14,000 (€14,510.70) to its charity partner Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI).

The business, along the Great Southern Hotel Killarney, held a Christmas celebration for the charity recently.

Financial Controller at Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets Ltd, Shane O’ Callaghan says as the business is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, they focused on raising as much money as possible for their Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

They ran a series of fundraising events throughout the year.

AADI’s head of communications and fundraising, David McCarthy says they’ve been honoured to have had the partnership with Corcoran's over the past year, adding as a family business they truly understand the charity’s mission.