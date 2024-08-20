Advertisement
Corcoran's Furniture and Carpets LTD celebrate their 25th anniversary with under 7's blitz in Cahersiveen

Aug 20, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Corcoran's Furniture and Carpets LTD celebrate their 25th anniversary with under 7's blitz in Cahersiveen
Celebrating Corcoran's Furniture and Carpets LTD 25th Anniversary in Cahersiveen. L – R: Kieran Corcoran, Mary Ellen Bolger, Lynda Sugrue, PJ Sugrue, Shane O’ Callaghan.
Corcoran's Furniture and Carpets LTD celebrated their 25th anniversary with an under 7's blitz in Cahersiveen.

The Corcoran’s U7’s football blitz was held on the grounds of their Cahersiveen store, and over 100 children from several clubs across Kerry, took part on the day.

Kerry’s Ladies Football Goalkeeper, and 2024 All Ireland Medallist, Mary Ellen Bolger, presented Medals to each child participating in the event.

The Cahersiveen store was the first shop opened by Corcoran’s, in 1999, and they now have five stores, including Tralee, Killarney, and Newcastle West.

Speaking at the event Kieran Corcoran said: ‘We are delighted to be celebrating our 25th Anniversary in our Corcoran’s Cahersiveen store. We opened our doors in August 1999 and Corcoran’s Cahersiveen was the first of our five stores, so it will always have a special meaning to us as a company.’

