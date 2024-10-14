Advertisement
Copper wiring stolen from ESB stations in Tralee and Killarney

Oct 14, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are investigating the theft of reels of copper wiring from two ESB stations in Kerry.

The first incident occurred at the station in Ballyrickard, Tralee on the night of Monday, October 7, when two reels of copper were taken.

On the following night, October 8, more reels were stolen from the ESB Network station at Tiernaboul Industrial Estate in Killarney.

Gardaí believe the incidents may be connected.

They've appealed to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in either location on those dates, to contact their local Garda station.

 

