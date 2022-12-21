Contract signed for construction of new STEM building at MTU Kerry

Contracts have been signed for construction to start on a new Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) building at Munster Technological University Kerry.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has today welcomed the conclusion and signing of contracts for the construction of a total of six new buildings across the country.

The news is being welcomed by Minister for Education, Kerry TD, Norma Foley.

These buildings at technological universities across the country, including MTU Kerry in Tralee, are being delivered by Public Private Partnership, and will cost approximately €250 million excluding VAT.

In Tralee, a new 8,913m2 STEM – or Science Technology Engineering and Maths - building is planned for the MTU Kerry campus in Dromtacker.

It’ll consist of laboratories, agri-machinery workshops, classroom spaces, and ancillary space, and will increase the capacity of MTU Kerry by 440 students.

This and the other five projects across the country are being delivered under Project Ireland 2040.

The contract has been awarded to the Enbarr Partnership, comprising equity provider, Macquarie Capital Group Ltd; construction contractor, JJ Rhatigan & Company; and facilities management, Sodexo.

The Enbarr Partnership will construct the buildings using private finance, and will then operate and maintain the buildings over 25 years.

Payment by the Department will be by way of monthly charge over the 25 years, beginning once construction has been completed.