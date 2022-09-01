Continued appeal for witnesses in Miriam Burns murder case

Gardaí are still appealing for potential witnesses in the recent Killarney murder case to come forward.

The body of 75-year-old Miriam Burns was found in her home in Ardshanavooly over two weeks ago.

Garda investigations are ongoing into the murder.

A man in his 50s was since arrested in connection with the murder, but released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Ardshanavooley between 5pm on Friday August 12th and 1pm on Monday August 15th, and observed any activity which drew their attention.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between these times, who may have camera footage including dashcam, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 71160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.