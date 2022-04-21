Consultants' body responds to South Kerry CAMHS compensation scheme

The President of the Irish Hospital Consultant Association (ICHA) believes the proposed compensation scheme for children and teenagers affected by the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services shows the false economy that exists in Ireland’s health system.

President of the IHCA, Professor Alan Irvine says failing to recruit highly qualified professionals leads to patient harm, poor clinical outcomes and exposes the state to high compensation costs.

He says currently 33 out of 114 permanent Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Consultant posts are unfilled in CAMHS services.

Mr Irvine believes the filling of these posts on a permanent basis is essential for the provision of safe, adequately supervised services.

He says people availing of the health system should expect safe, timely care and those working in hospitals should expect basic resource support to do their jobs properly.