Advertisement
News

Consultants appointed to advance Dingle improvement works

Apr 24, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Consultants appointed to advance Dingle improvement works Consultants appointed to advance Dingle improvement works
Dingle signpost leading into town from the west
Share this article

Consultants have been appointed to advance improvement works at Green Street in Dingle.

The information was provided following a motion from Fine Gael councillor, Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald called for an update on the progress, given up to €100,000 has been announced for the works.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council responded advising that the NTA (National Transport Authority) has provided €34,000 for design works on active travel measures for Green Street.

The council confirmed that consultants have now been appointed to progress the design works of the project.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus