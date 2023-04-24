Consultants appointed to advance Dingle improvement works

Consultants have been appointed to advance improvement works at Green Street in Dingle.

The information was provided following a motion from Fine Gael councillor, Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald called for an update on the progress, given up to €100,000 has been announced for the works.

Kerry County Council responded advising that the NTA (National Transport Authority) has provided €34,000 for design works on active travel measures for Green Street.

The council confirmed that consultants have now been appointed to progress the design works of the project.