Construction on South Kerry Greenway is due to begin before end of 2022

Jun 13, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Alan Ryan, event organiser, cycling the landmark Gleesk Viaduct railway bridge built in 1892 at Foilmore, Kells Co Kerry. Alan's Great Grandfather was involved with the Bridge Construction.The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
Construction on the long-awaited South Kerry Greenway is due to begin by the end of the year.

The 27-kilometer greenway will run between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin said he has received an update on the project from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, in response to a recent parliamentary question.

According to the response, Kerry County Council is still securing the necessary lands for the greenway, as well as engaging with landowners on accommodation works and progressing the scheme through detailed design.

The TII also said that it’s anticipated construction work will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Deputy Griffin welcomes this progress, and is calling on Kerry County Council to link up towns and villages along the 27km route with safe cycling infrastructure.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

