Construction on South Kerry Greenway is due to begin before end of 2022

Construction on the long-awaited South Kerry Greenway is due to begin by the end of the year.

The 27-kilometer greenway will run between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin said he has received an update on the project from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, in response to a recent parliamentary question.

According to the response, Kerry County Council is still securing the necessary lands for the greenway, as well as engaging with landowners on accommodation works and progressing the scheme through detailed design.

The TII also said that it’s anticipated construction work will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Deputy Griffin welcomes this progress, and is calling on Kerry County Council to link up towns and villages along the 27km route with safe cycling infrastructure.