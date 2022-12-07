Construction of long-awaited Killarney nursing home to begin shortly

Construction of a long-awaited community nursing home for Kerry is expected to begin shortly.

In November last year, it had been announced that construction was expected to begin within 12 months on a 130-bed community nursing unit in Killarney.

The Minister for Health has said building will now start before Christmas.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Mental Health and Older Persons, Mary Butler have announced seven community nursing units to be built across the country.

One of these residential nursing homes will be located in Killarney.

It will have 130 beds, for long-term and short-term stays.

30 of these beds will be dementia specific, comprising three ten-bed households.

It will also include a dayroom, a sunroom, and dining area, as well as activity spaces, quiet rooms, and staff areas.

Construction is set to begin before Christmas, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

This project will be delivered under the HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) compliance programme through Public Private Partnership.