The construction of 15 apartments has been given the go-ahead in Tralee.

The Department of Housing has given the project the greenlight for Hawley Park, St Martins Park, Mitchell's Road, Tralee.

Minster for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley confirmed the stage one and stage two approval to Kerry County Council for the construction of the apartments.

Minister Foley says housing is a key priority for Government and the construction of these 15 apartments is vitally important.