Conservation charity appealing dismissal of a judicial review on Shannon LNG

A conservation charity is today appealing the dismissal of a judicial review in relation to Shannon LNG.

It relates to the proposed development being included in the EU Projects of Common Interest list.

Developments included in the EU Projects of Common Interest list are those identified as key priorities for interconnecting Europe's energy system.

Projects included on this list are eligible to apply for public finance and must be handled under a dedicated, fast-tracked procedure.

A liquified natural gas terminal on the Shannon Estuary was added to this list in 2019.

The following year, the Programme for Government excluded it, but this had no effect on the EU list.

Friends of the Irish Environment had appealed its inclusion on the EU list through an application for a judicial review in the High Court.

This review was dismissed in March 2021; today, the group is challenging that dismissal in the Court of Appeal.

The group's argument centres on a claim the government should be required to have regard to climate and carbon legislation (Climate Change and Low Carbon Development Act 2015) when deciding on the appropriateness of the Shannon LNG project in light of climate act obligations.

A High Court judge previously stated there is no statutory obligation on the government to further national energy transition objectives.