Conditional approval granted to develop wind farm in North Kerry

An Bord Pleanála has given approval to build a large windfarm in North Kerry.

In January, Shronowen Wind Farm Limited, applied to the planning body for permission to develop a windfarm in Ballyline West, Coolkeragh, Dromalivaun and Tullamore.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission to develop 10 of the 12 proposed turbines at the Shronowen Wind Farm last week.

Dublin-based renewable energy developer, EMPower, received the conditional approval for the project, that will require an investment of €60m.

Empower founder, Diarmuid Twomey, told the Sunday Independent that plans for phase two of the Shronowen project have already started.

This would add four extra turbines, 14 across the two phases, and bring the total investment to the site to almost €82m.

Mr Twomey said, when both phases are complete, it will be capable of providing power to around 45,000 homes.

Shronowen wind farm will now enter the Enduring Connection Policy (ECP) grid process. It will also participate in the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) 3 auctions next summer.

If successful, this would allow for construction to commence in the summer of 2024.