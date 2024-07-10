Advertisement
News

Condemnation for social media commentators who use Gaza and Ukraine to cause division

Jul 10, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrynews
Condemnation for social media commentators who use Gaza and Ukraine to cause division
Photo of Natalia Krasnenkova by Anastasia Garbera
Share this article

A Ukrainian activist has condemned commentators on social media who use the war in Gaza and the Russian invasion of her country to polarise public opinion.

Natalia Krasnekova helped organise a protest which has been taking place in Tralee Town Square this afternoon in response to Russia’s attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

She says some social media commentators have presented the war in Ukraine and the Israeli onslaught in Gaza, following the October 7th attacks, as being in opposition to one another.

Advertisement

Ms Krasnekova says they're being depicted as conflicts that are in direct competition for the world’s attention.

Natalia Krasnekova says it’s possible to condemn what is happening in Gaza and at the same denounce the attacks on Ukraine.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man (30s) due before Tralee District Court in connection with alleged machete incident in North Kerry
Advertisement
Apple TV+ series, based on Killarney man's story, winning rave reviews
MTU-led wool project received over half a million in funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Man (30s) due before Tralee District Court in connection with alleged machete incident in North Kerry
Apple TV+ series, based on Killarney man's story, winning rave reviews
Killarney Chamber pays tribute to outgoing senior executive
Emergency services at scene of road accident in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus