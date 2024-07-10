Condemnation for social media commentators who use Gaza and Ukraine to cause division

A Ukrainian activist has condemned commentators on social media who use the war in Gaza and the Russian invasion of her country to polarise public opinion.

Natalia Krasnekova helped organise a protest which has been taking place in Tralee Town Square this afternoon in response to Russia’s attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

She says some social media commentators have presented the war in Ukraine and the Israeli onslaught in Gaza, following the October 7th attacks, as being in opposition to one another.

Ms Krasnekova says they're being depicted as conflicts that are in direct competition for the world’s attention.

Natalia Krasnekova says it’s possible to condemn what is happening in Gaza and at the same denounce the attacks on Ukraine.