Concerns all units under construction in Castleisland being used for social housing

There are concerns that all housing units under construction in Castleisland will be used for social housing.

The 67 houses are being built at Riverside, Killarney Road and be acquired by Approved Housing Bodies for social housing.

The houses will be delivered in two phases, with the first 30 or so houses available in September or October this year, and the remainder of the houses will be available in March or April next year.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly says this development is badly needed, but feels some of the houses should have been available for private housing.

He says he would have liked to see a breakdown of social and private housing, particularly for first-time buyers: