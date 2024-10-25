Advertisement
News

Community groups and businesses recognised at Tralee Tidy Towns Awards

Oct 25, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Community groups and businesses recognised at Tralee Tidy Towns Awards
Share this article

Businesses and volunteers across the county capital were recognised at the recent Tralee Tidy Towns Awards.

The awards celebrate the dedication of individuals and community groups who work to improve the towns environment.

Among the winners were Gretta O’Rourke, Joe Moynihan, Josephine Griffin, Richard O’Halloran, Team Bramble and Tim Guiheen - who were recognised with the outstanding achievement award.

Advertisement

The ceremony, which took place at the Rose Hotel, also heard of Tralee Tidy Towns future ambitions.

These include expanding its reach through collaborative projects, increasing youth involvement and boosting biodiversity.

The following winners were recognized for their exceptional contributions to making Tralee a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful place:

Advertisement

• Large Estates Category:

St. Brendan’s Park, Ashleigh Downs, Manor Village

• Medium Estates Category:

Advertisement

Ballinorig Estate and Ballinorig Close, Beenoskee, Quarry Vale

• Estates Biodiversity Category:

Manor Village

Advertisement

• Business Category:

The Ashe Hotel, Bella Bia, John Lyons, O’Shea’s Gala, The Brogue Inn, The Rose Hotel

• Special Achievement Award:

Advertisement

Ballygarry Estate, Ballyseede Castle Hotel

• Public Building Category:

Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish, Recovery Haven

• Large Garden Category:

Maura O’Sullivan, Mick O’Regan

• Medium-Sized Garden Category:

Bernadette Daly, Eleanor Collins, Freda Conroy, James O’Connor

• Small Garden Category:

John O’Mahony, Mary G Foley

• Garden Biodiversity Category:

Mick O’Regan

• Outstanding Achievement:

Gretta O’Rourke, Joe Moynihan, Josephine Griffin, Richard O’Halloran, Team Bramble, Tim Guiheen

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council and Gardaí urge cyclists and pedestrians to wear high-visibility clothing
Advertisement
The Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance wins category at the ETCN Awards
The Ashe Hotel recognised at the Irish Hotel Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster PPS results
Cyclist who died in Tralee named locally
Major awards for the Gleneagle Group at Irish Hotel awards
4 changes for Munster
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus