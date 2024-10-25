Community groups and businesses recognised at Tralee Tidy Towns Awards

Businesses and volunteers across the county capital were recognised at the recent Tralee Tidy Towns Awards.

The awards celebrate the dedication of individuals and community groups who work to improve the towns environment.

Among the winners were Gretta O’Rourke, Joe Moynihan, Josephine Griffin, Richard O’Halloran, Team Bramble and Tim Guiheen - who were recognised with the outstanding achievement award.

The ceremony, which took place at the Rose Hotel, also heard of Tralee Tidy Towns future ambitions.

These include expanding its reach through collaborative projects, increasing youth involvement and boosting biodiversity.

The following winners were recognized for their exceptional contributions to making Tralee a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful place:

• Large Estates Category:

St. Brendan’s Park, Ashleigh Downs, Manor Village

• Medium Estates Category:

Ballinorig Estate and Ballinorig Close, Beenoskee, Quarry Vale

• Estates Biodiversity Category:

Manor Village

• Business Category:

The Ashe Hotel, Bella Bia, John Lyons, O’Shea’s Gala, The Brogue Inn, The Rose Hotel

• Special Achievement Award:

Ballygarry Estate, Ballyseede Castle Hotel

• Public Building Category:

Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish, Recovery Haven

• Large Garden Category:

Maura O’Sullivan, Mick O’Regan

• Medium-Sized Garden Category:

Bernadette Daly, Eleanor Collins, Freda Conroy, James O’Connor

• Small Garden Category:

John O’Mahony, Mary G Foley

• Garden Biodiversity Category:

Mick O’Regan

• Outstanding Achievement:

Gretta O’Rourke, Joe Moynihan, Josephine Griffin, Richard O’Halloran, Team Bramble, Tim Guiheen