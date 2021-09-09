Advertisement
News

Community and gardaí praised for care of Lixnaw family pet

Sep 9, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Community and gardaí praised for care of Lixnaw family pet Community and gardaí praised for care of Lixnaw family pet
Share this article

The care of the pet dog owned by the family who died violently in Lixnaw is an example of the compassion shown by the local community and gardaí.

That's according to Maurice Enright of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue, who was contacted by Listowel gardaí about taking care of the dog.

The terrier mix called Henry, is believed to be about 16-years-old.

Advertisement

Maurice says Henry is doing well but was understandably distressed.

He says Henry was initially taken in by a neighbour after the bodies of the three people were found on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus