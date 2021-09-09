Community and gardaí praised for care of Lixnaw family pet

The care of the pet dog owned by the family who died violently in Lixnaw is an example of the compassion shown by the local community and gardaí.

That's according to Maurice Enright of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue, who was contacted by Listowel gardaí about taking care of the dog.

The terrier mix called Henry, is believed to be about 16-years-old.

Maurice says Henry is doing well but was understandably distressed.

He says Henry was initially taken in by a neighbour after the bodies of the three people were found on Tuesday night.