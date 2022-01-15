Communities gather at vigils for Ashling Murphy in Kerry

Communities continue to gather across Kerry at vigils for Ashling Murphy.

In Fenit, local girls who went to university with Ashling attended the event, while symbols of what the community knew of Ashling's life were placed at the centre of the vigil.

Art work by Diarmuid Browne, a first class pupil at Fenit National School, was displayed to represent the first class pupils that Ashling taught.

Vigils will also take place today at noon on the Ladies' Beach in Ballybunion, at 4pm in Derrynane and Waterville, and at 6pm on Dolly's Green in Ballyheigue.