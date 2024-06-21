A group which collectively negotiates milk prices for its members is now accepting applications to join.

The newly formed Munster Dairy Producer Organisation is made up of farmers in Kerry, Limerick and Clare, to jointly bargain for better milk prices and conditions.

The organisation says a series of public meetings will take place in the coming weeks for interested dairy farmers across Munster.

The meetings will be held in Tralee, Adare and Ennis, and the membership application fee is €100.

Speaking on Radio Kerry's Agri Time with Sari Houlihan, chairperson of the MDPO, James Doyle from Beaufort says the organisation gives farmers options:

The meetings will be held at the Woodlands Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick on Wednesday, the 27th June; at the Rose Hotel, Tralee on Tuesday, 2nd July; and at the Woodstock Hotel in Ennis, Co. Clare on Wednesday, 3rd July.