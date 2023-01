December was colder and wetter than average in Kerry.

That’s according to the Met Éireann Weather Statement for the month just gone.

Valentia weather station recorded above average rainfall for the month, at 103% of its long-term average for December.

It was also 1.4 degrees colder than normally for December at Valentia weather station.

73 hours of sunshine were recorded at Valentia throughout the month.