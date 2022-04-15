Advertisement
Coillte temporarily closing Glanteenassig Forest Park for works

Apr 15, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Coillte has announced the temporary closure of Glanteenassig Forest Park in West Kerry.

The over 450 hectares of woodland, mountain, lake and peatland is located at the foot of the Slieve Mish Mountains, close to Castlegregory.

Coillte says it needs to close off access to Glanteenassig to ensure the safety of visitors in order to facilitate ongoing forest operations.

The forestry company is asking people not to visit until it’s reopened and apologises for the inconvenience.

It’s recommending people use alternative Coillte forest walks including Glanageenty, Killaclohane, and Lyreacrompane; more details are available at the Coillte website.

