Coffee mornings being held all over Kerry today in aid of Kerry Hospice

Events are being held all over Kerry today, to mark the annual Bewley's Hospice Coffee Morning.

Groups of people have been gathering in workplaces, homes and community centres to enjoy a social gathering and raise money for their local Hospice.

Funds raised in Kerry stay local, and go back into the Hospice service to build new facilities, develop new services, and above all, help patients and their families.

David Looney from Killarney, whose late sister-in-law Geraldine availed of the Hospice services, says it's not too late for anyone who couldn't organise a coffee morning today:

Register to host a coffee morning on a date that suits you – at hospicecoffeemorning.ie or call 0818 995 996.

If you cannot host or attend one, you can make a donation at hospicecoffeemorning.ie/donate