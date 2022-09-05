Coffee cups, cigarette butts and food waste among litter found on Kerry coast

Coffee cups, cigarette butts and food wrappers were among the litter found on the Kerry coast in the latest IBAL survey.

The Irish Business Against Litter survey categorised Portmagee and Ballybunion as moderately littered, and Dingle as littered.

It represents a downgrade for both Dingle and Portmagee compared to last year’s survey.

The survey, carried out by An Taisce on behalf of IBAL, monitored the selected beaches, harbours, and rivers in June and July this year.

Each area surveyed was then classified as clean, moderately littered or littered.

None of the three Kerry coastal areas were classified as clean.

The An Taisce report on Ballybunion, which was moderately littered, said it was a lovely beach environment.

It said Ballybunion was generally good with regard to litter, but there were too many food and cigarette related items on the beach.

Portmagee Harbour, which was also moderately littered, was a very well presented and maintained environment, according to the report.

However, cigarette butts, coffee cups and marine items such as fishing lines, nets and ropes were visible.

Dingle Harbour was categorised as littered, with large amounts of plastic bottles, sweet wrappers and marine items visible in the rock armour.

The report also said that generally Dingle was a freshly presented environment, with paving, bins, signage and seating all in good order and well maintained.

Just 8 of the 33 areas surveyed were classed as clean, with IBAL warning coastal litter has grave implications for the future of the planet, as well as tourism and recreation.