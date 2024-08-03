Advertisement
Clúid Housing announced they provided 44 homes in Kerry in 2023

Aug 3, 2024 13:41 By radiokerrynews
Clúid Housing announced they provided 44 homes in Kerry in 2023
Clúid Housing has announced that it provided 44 new homes to people in Kerry in 2023.

It's annual report for 2023 called partnering for progress revealed that they now have 554 homes in management, in Kerry.

Clúid Housing is a non-for-profit housing association that provides affordable, rented homes to people in housing need.

Their annual report for 2023 revealed that they provided 1,085 new homes across the country.

The 44 houses provided in Kerry are made up of 26 three-bed houses in Cahirdown Wood, Listowel and 18 apartments in Chamfer’s Place, Mitchel’s Road, Tralee.

The most in demand property type are one and two bed social homes, and 18 of these were delivered in Tralee.

According to the report, they are on track to deliver 1,200 new social and cost rental homes across the country in 2024 and have already delivered 700 so far.

 

