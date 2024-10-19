Advertisement
News

Closing date for annual teenage poetry speaking competition approaches

Oct 19, 2024 12:16 By radiokerrynews
Closing date for annual teenage poetry speaking competition approaches
Share this article

Every secondary school student in Kerry is being invited to enter an annual poetry speaking competition.

‘Poetry Aloud’ is organised by the National Library of Ireland and Poetry Ireland, and is supported by University College Cork.

It's open to all post-primary students on the island of Ireland,

Advertisement

Since it first began in 2006, young people compete by reciting poetry following Ireland’s ancient bardic tradition.

The deadline to enter the nationwide competition is now October 21st

Organisers say the ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition engages students with spoken poetry, builds their confidence, and fosters pride in Ireland's written heritage

Advertisement

Participants from the three categories (junior, intermediate and senior) learn one prescribed poem and one poem of their choosing from selected anthologies.

They then compete at regional heats, semi-finals and the national final at the National Library of Ireland.

More information can be found on nli.ie/learn/poetry-aloud

Advertisement

To get involved, teachers should contact the team on [email protected].

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Disability Participation and Awareness Fund open for Kerry non-profits
Advertisement
October meeting of Kerry County Council to be livestreamed
Yellow wind warning issued for Kerry this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Limerick & Leopardstown Host Saturday Racing Fixtures
Warriors Away To UCD In Round 4 Of Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague
Victory For Kerry FC In Season Finale
Spurs v West Ham Starts Return Of Premier League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus