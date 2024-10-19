Closing date for annual teenage poetry speaking competition approaches

Every secondary school student in Kerry is being invited to enter an annual poetry speaking competition.

‘Poetry Aloud’ is organised by the National Library of Ireland and Poetry Ireland, and is supported by University College Cork.

It's open to all post-primary students on the island of Ireland,

Since it first began in 2006, young people compete by reciting poetry following Ireland’s ancient bardic tradition.

The deadline to enter the nationwide competition is now October 21st

Organisers say the ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition engages students with spoken poetry, builds their confidence, and fosters pride in Ireland's written heritage

Participants from the three categories (junior, intermediate and senior) learn one prescribed poem and one poem of their choosing from selected anthologies.

They then compete at regional heats, semi-finals and the national final at the National Library of Ireland.

More information can be found on nli.ie/learn/poetry-aloud

To get involved, teachers should contact the team on [email protected].