Close to 200 Census enumerators to be recruited in Kerry

Close to 200 census enumerators are to be recruited in Kerry.

The Central Statistics Office needs to hire them to deliver and collect census forms to and from every home in Kerry next year.

Census 2022 will take place on April 3rd next year, and a team of 189 enumerators will be required to deliver and collect census forms to approximately 54,000 households across Kerry.

Each enumerator is responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in their area.

They'll need to work 10 weeks part-time, between February 28th and May 6th, which requires approximately 22 hours per week, but most of these can be chosen by the enumerator.

Head of Census Administration, Eileen Murphy, says the role of census enumerator is suited to a person who enjoys meeting new people, but requires persistence, as an enumerator may need to visit some homes multiple times to secure a response.

She outlines what the pay is.

The census enumerator application process is expected to remain open until December 3rd on www.census.ie, but the CSO recommends applying early.